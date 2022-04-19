The door of an airplane opened during a flight, last Thursday (14), between the cities of Jordão, in Acre, and the state capital, Rio Branco. Passengers had to hold the door manually to keep it closed.

+ Woman needs to be tied up and will have to pay the biggest fine in aviation history

The flight, operated by an air taxi company, took off at 12:30 pm and landed in Rio Branco, Acre, at 2 pm. According to local press reports, there were 12 people on board, 10 of whom were passengers.

The aircraft door opened in the final part of the flight, when the aircraft was already starting to reduce altitude. Videos shared on social media show people taking turns holding the door. Despite the scare, no one was hurt.

Airplane door opens mid-flight in Acre pic.twitter.com/LyPZMSt95d — Babylon (@hamudaniel19) April 16, 2022

The post During flight, plane door opens and passengers manage to keep it closed appeared first on ISTOÉ DINHEIRO.



#flight #plane #door #opens #passengers #closed