Die Autobombe sei vor dem „Top Coffee Restaurant“ detoniert, berichtete Somalias Nationale Nachrichtenagentur (Sonna). Der Sprengsatz sei dort von der islamistischen Shebab-Miliz platziert worden. Nach vorläufigen Erkenntnissen gebe es fünf Todesopfer und etwa 20 Verletzte, zitierte Sonna Polizeisprecher Abdifitah Aden Hassan.

A police spokesman told the German Press Agency that it was still unclear whether there was a suicide bomber in the vehicle and whether there were also armed attackers involved.

Investigators fear that the number of dead and injured could rise further. The force of the explosion also caused severe damage to neighboring buildings. The bar that was attacked is popular with government employees. So far, no group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Dark parallels to the 2010 World Cup

The act is reminiscent of the terrorist attack by the radical Islamic militia Al-Shabaab during the 2010 World Cup. The Somali terrorist group detonated bombs in a bar in Kampala, Uganda, where several hundred people were watching the World Cup final. 74 people died.