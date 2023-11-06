Abu Dhabi (WAM)

With the date of the Conference of the Parties (COP28) approaching, the two pioneers of the United Nations climate change, Razan Khalifa Al Mubarak for the Conference of the Parties (COP28) and Dr. Mahmoud Mohieldin for the Conference of the Parties (COP27), are cooperating with the presidencies of the Conference of the Parties and the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia (ESCWA), to host The Second Arab Regional Forum on Financing Climate Action, in the Dubai International Financial Centre.

The forum aims to enhance cooperation between governments, the private sector, and international development organizations in order to facilitate dialogue on financing climate action in the region and direct this financing towards priority projects, as the pace of climate change is accelerating in the Arab world and its effects are evident in high heat waves, long periods of drought, and increased The intensity of sandstorms, floods, and sea level rise are exacerbating challenges related to natural resource management in the region.

The United Nations climate leaders for the COP27 and COP28 Conferences of the Parties will call on forum participants to respond to the urgent need to finance projects that reduce emissions and enhance the ability of communities exposed to the effects of climate change to adapt to it and confront its effects.

The conference will witness the presentation of a group of projects eligible for investment, which aim to enhance climate action efforts in the fields of water, energy, transportation, and biodiversity, such as a desalination plant powered by renewable energy in Jordan, a forest management project in order to protect against the increasing spread of forest fires in Lebanon, and a pipeline. Water treatment pipes to avoid water shortages and maintain food security in one of the regions of the Sultanate of Oman, in addition to a project to produce and export 800 thousand tons annually of green hydrogen in Egypt.

Razan Al-Mubarak, UN climate lead at COP28, said: “Investing in our natural environment is essential for the sustainability of life on our planet. “Nature provides more than a third of the proven, large-scale solutions that can mitigate the effects of climate change by 2030, and increasing investment in nature-based climate projects contributes to reducing climate change and enhancing the ability of local communities to confront its effects, and this is essential.”

For his part, Dr. Mahmoud Mohieldin, the United Nations climate lead at the Conference of the Parties (COP27), said: “Through the work of regional platforms for climate projects, we have identified more than 400 projects in developing countries and we must seize the opportunity of convening the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention.” on climate change (COP28) to break the impasse on climate financing, which represents the basis for activating ambitious work in the areas of mitigation, adaptation and the ability to confront this challenge, as well as achieving sustainable development goals in developing countries and addressing the large financial gap. Nearly 20 projects have received funding. partial”.