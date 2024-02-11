It rained 215.1 millimeters in the capital of Ceará from Saturday (10.Feb) to Sunday (11.Feb); there is no record of deaths

The city of Fortaleza (CE) recorded heavy rains between Saturday (Feb 10, 2024) and Sunday (Feb 11). According to the Funceme (Fundação Cearense de Meteorologia e Recursos Hídricos), there was at least 215.1 mm of rain during 24 hours.

The storm is the 2nd biggest in the city's history, behind only the rainfall recorded in 2004 (250 mm). The historical series began in 1974.

There was rain in almost 150 municipalities in Ceará. Funceme also states that there should be more isolated rains until Monday (Feb 12).

To the Power360Fortaleza City Hall said that there is no record of deaths due to the storm.

Watch (1min20s):

Actions

Fortaleza City Hall states that it has set up a “Task force” involving areas such as the Infrastructure and Regional Management secretariats, Civil Defense and the Municipal Traffic and Citizenship Authority to monitor the situation. There was a meeting this Sunday (Feb 11) to take stock of the last 24 hours.

Fortaleza's Civil Defense carried out 44 calls due to the rain, but none of them were more serious. The agency states that more than 200 professionals are working on duty during Carnival.

“Just yesterday [sábado]the organization has already distributed 160 assistance materials, including mattresses, hammocks and blankets, in addition to around 540 m² of canvas”it says.

The traffic authority has implemented blockades throughout the capital of Ceará, in places that experience flooding.

Service

The population of the capital of Ceará can register any incident by calling 156 or 190.