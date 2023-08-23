The agreements come as part of the South African government’s efforts to end record power outages, which are a major impediment to economic growth.

Electricity Minister Kgosincho Ramukjuba said one of the agreements was for Chinese companies to transfer technology to South African state utility Eskom to help it reduce emissions from coal-fired power plants.

Other agreements provide for Chinese companies to help Eskom modernize its infrastructure for transmission and distribution of electricity and to transfer its expertise in the field of nuclear energy.

The BRICS summit of emerging economies – which includes Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa – kicked off on Tuesday and will continue until Thursday in Johannesburg, the largest city in South Africa and its commercial capital. BRICS members seek to take advantage of the summit to create a counterweight to Western hegemony over global institutions.