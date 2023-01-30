A tragedy that occurred in the province of Brescia. Raffaella Ragnoli is accused of killing her husband with a kitchen knife

Raphael Ragnoli, a 57-year-old mother, took the life of her husband, in front of the eyes of her 15-year-old son. The heartbreaking episode happened in via Carlina in Nuvolento, in the province of Brescia.

Romano Fagoni59, was stabbed several times. A fatal cut to his throat left him no escape. That evening, a heated discussion had begun, over what the woman called everyday problems. The tones rose more and more, until Raffaella Ragnoli took the kitchen knife.

All in front of the eyes of the 15-year-old son, who suffered called the policealerting them that their mother had just taken their father’s life. The 118 rescuers rushed to the scene, but were unable to do anything to save Romano Fagoni’s life. He is died in a short time.

After the precautionary measure, the woman suffered confessed the crime, trying to explain to the investigators what had happened. She recounted that their life wasn’t easier, they had economic problems and in the house with them lived his mother, who needed to be looked after.

The eldest daughter had gone to live on her own, while the youngest still lived with his mother and father. Romano was on work leave for gods Health problemswhile his wife was a housewife.

However, even if the murderer told of continuous and daily quarrels, there are no reports of abuse in the family against the man. It will now be necessary to understand what led the woman to get that kitchen knife.

Investigators are listening to friends and family, in order to figure out what was the situation at home. Neighbors described them as a quiet family, they never would have imagined such a thing could happen.

When they heard the ambulance, they assumed it was the old lady. Also the previous day they had called her because of her health conditions. Instead, in that house, it was just committed a crime.