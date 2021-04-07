At her son’s wedding in China, a woman discovered that his future wife was, in fact, her missing daughter 20 years ago.

The woman was reported to have been able to recognize her daughter, who had been separated from her many years ago, by means of a birthmark on her hand on the day of the ceremony.

During the event, which was held on March 31 in the Chinese city of Suzhou, the mother of the groom on the hand of his fiancée noticed a birthmark exactly like that of her daughter, who lost when she was young and never came back. She has been without news since then.

Excited and full of suspicion, the “mother-in-law” approached the bride’s parents to see if the young woman had been adopted. The question shocked the couple, as this was a secret they had kept for years in the family. It turns out that their daughter was actually adopted about 20 years ago, when they found her near the road.

According to “rt”, upon discovering this, the bride could not contain her tears and confirmed that meeting her biological mother was a “happier” event than the engagement itself.

The bride and her biological mother were seen crying and embracing each other during the surprise meeting, as reported by Times News Now.

It is noteworthy that the wedding ceremony took place after the mother confirmed that she had adopted her son and that she did so after she lost hope in finding her biological daughter, which means that the spouses do not have any relationship of kinship.