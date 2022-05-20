Home page World

The police in Gütersloh found a VW driver in a strange driver’s seat during a traffic check. (Iconic image) © Julian Stratenschulte/dpa

During a traffic stop, the Gütersloh police were amazed at the interior of a VW: the driver was sitting in a very unconventional seat behind the wheel.

Gütersloh – Early on Wednesday morning (May 18), officers of the police Gütersloh a VW on Kirchstrasse. When they took a look inside the car, they were amazed at the wooden fittings. The driver of the VW was not sitting in a conventional driver’s seat made of leather or fabric, but had apparently put together a chair himself.

The 33-year-old driver was sitting on a wooden stool, the Gütersloh police said. This stood on two chipboards, there was no lock for the belt. The police did not say why the man from Harsewinkel was driving his car on a wooden stool.

Police in Gütersloh discovered a strange driver’s seat: the VW driver was driving without a license

The police officers forbade the 33-year-old to continue driving. Not just because of the wooden seat: he doesn’t have a driver’s license. The Gütersloh police have therefore initiated an investigation against the VW driver. Officials in northern Hesse also recently achieved success: The Kassel police caught two car thieves in the act.

On wood on the way: The Gütersloh police caught a 33-year-old who was sitting on a wooden stool at the wheel of his VW instead of on a driver’s seat. © Police in Gütersloh

With reference to the Road Traffic Licensing Regulations, which include the nature of driver’s seats, the police officers fired the man from Harsewinkel on site. Cops were recently able to do one Convict forgers of vaccination certificates at a traffic check. (Natasha Terjung)