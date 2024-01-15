From the editorial teami From the editorial team https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 01/15/2024 – 16:24

Mercado Livre released sales figures after the BBB 24 Leader Test, held last Thursday, the 11th. The action recorded a 99% increase in GMV (gross sales) at 11pm, during the game, breaking a record of QR Code scans, in addition to recording a 36% growth in the use of coupons compared to last year's average.

The race participants faced a circuit that, in a playful and humorous way, alluded to the efficiency of Mercado Livre's deliveries.

While the competitors dedicated themselves to the test, viewers were able to take advantage of offers of up to 70% in categories such as Fashion and Beauty, and discounts of up to 50% on Home Appliances and Laptops.