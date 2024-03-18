In a telephone conversation held this Monday (18) with the President of the United States, Joe Biden, the Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu, reaffirmed his commitment not to end the war in the Gaza Strip until Hamas is deleted.

In the conversation, Netanyahu highlighted the importance of Israel achieving all of its objectives in this offensive, which include eliminating Hamas, releasing hostages and ensuring that Gaza no longer poses a threat.

“I spoke this evening with US President Joe Biden,” Netanyahu's office said in an official statement about the conversation between the two.

“We discussed the latest developments in the war, including Israel's commitment to achieving all of its goals: the elimination of Hamas, the release of all our hostages and the promise that Gaza will no longer pose a threat to Israel,” he added.

The dialogue between the leaders took place at a time of tension, after Biden endorsed statements by the majority leader in the US Senate, Chuck Schumer, who accused Netanyahu of being an “obstacle to peace” and suggested elections to replace him. The conversation also covered the distribution of humanitarian aid to Gaza, amid reports of catastrophic food insecurity in the region.

“President Biden spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss the latest developments in Israel and Gaza, including the situation in Rafah and efforts to increase humanitarian assistance to Gaza,” the White House said in a statement.

Biden expressed to Netanyahu his “concern” about Israeli plans to occupy Rafah, stressing that a major ground operation there would be a “mistake” and would result in “more civilian deaths.” He urged Netanyahu to send a team to Washington to discuss alternatives that would allow it to combat Hamas' infrastructure without a ground offensive.

“The president [Biden] again rejected the fact that showing concern for Rafah is the same as questioning the need to end Hamas. That [a comparação] does not make sense. A major ground operation there will be a mistake and will cause more civilian deaths,” said Jake Sullivan, White House National Security Advisor at a briefing this afternoon.

“The objectives that Israel wants to achieve in Rafah can be achieved by other means”, reiterated the advisor.

Relations between Israel and the US appear to have become more strained in recent weeks. The situation in Rafah remains the American-imposed red line for the Israeli offensive, but Netanyahu insists that Israeli forces will operate in the city. (With EFE Agency)