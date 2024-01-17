The president of Argentina, Javier Milei, defended free enterprise capitalism and criticized socialism in his speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, this Wednesday (17).

On the occasion, Milei also praised the businesspeople present, whom he called “heroes” and “social benefactors”, and stated that the State is the “problem itself” and not the solution.

“You are the creators of the greatest period of prosperity we have ever experienced,” Milei told the businesspeople.

The libertarian, who took power in December, said the West is in danger due to “the advance of socialism over capitalism”, which he says has lifted “90% of the world's population out of poverty rapidly”. The Argentine president also said that “collectivists do not propose freedom, but more regulation”.

For him, communists, fascists, Nazis, socialists, social democrats, Christian democrats and globalists are “collectivist variants”.

Milei also stated in the speech that “socialists replaced the class struggle with other supposed conflicts that are also harmful to the economic system, such as the agendas of feminism and the environment”.

The Argentine president announced to businesspeople that they can count on their country as an “unconditional ally”, and asked them not to give in to the “advance of the State” nor to the “parasites that live off it”.

Milei also called for a confrontation against those who defend “impoverishing socialism”, which, according to him, has been a “failure in economic, social and cultural terms” and, in addition, “has murdered more than 100 million human beings”.

Before his speech, Milei had a meeting with UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron, which he said went “excellent”.

The Argentine president was introduced by Klaus Schwab, founder and executive director of the World Economic Forum, who described him as an “interesting person to listen to” and who “gave a new spirit to Argentina” by making the country more “connected with companies and free commercial activities, bringing it back to the rule of law”.

Milei traveled to the Davos Forum accompanied by his ministerial team, including his sister and general secretary of the Presidency, Karina Milei. (With EFE Agency)