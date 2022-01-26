The Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia strongly condemned the terrorist attack of the terrorist Houthi militia on civilian areas and facilities on the UAE territory – which took place on January 17th – during a phone call between His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and His Excellency Demki Mekonnen, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ethiopian.

His Excellency affirmed – during the phone call – his strong condemnation and denunciation of these terrorist attacks, which resulted in civilian casualties, and his country’s full solidarity with the UAE in all the measures it takes to preserve the security and safety of its citizens and the sovereignty of its territories.

His Excellency indicated that this terrorist attack constitutes a violation of all international laws and norms and threatens the security and stability of the entire region.. Expressing his condolences for the victims of these terrorist attacks and his wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.