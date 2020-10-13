Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, the world has seen an increase in unemployment among women. Experts explain this by the fact that due to restrictions, primarily traditionally “female” areas of labor, such as the service sector and retail trade, have suffered.

Edition “Gazeta.Ru” interviewed experts to find out why women are fired more often than men during a crisis.

So, in July, a study by the consulting company McKinsey & Company showed that as the coronavirus infection spread, women were 1.8 times more vulnerable to unemployment than men: the share of women in the world labor market is 39%, but in July among those who were without work, women were 54%.

This situation is explained by the fact that the pandemic first of all hit the areas of activity in which more women are traditionally employed – the hospitality and entertainment industry, retail trade and the restaurant business. In addition, many women had to give up their jobs to take care of the children, as schools and kindergartens were closed.

Experts note that women are more often an easy target for layoffs during a crisis, since most of them initially work at low-paid rates that are easiest to cut.

There is also an opinion that sometimes the reason for the dismissal of employees during a pandemic was the benefits that the state pays to mothers for children.

At the same time, experts note that now women are forced to master spheres of activity, which are traditionally dominated by men. They are increasingly finding jobs as taxi drivers or couriers.

Earlier, the head of the Ministry of Labor Anton Kotyakov named the number of poor and unemployed in the country. According to him, almost 20 million people are poor in the Russian Federation (13.5% of the country’s population). The situation on the labor market also remains difficult. Since March, the number of registered unemployed has increased from 3.5 million to 4.8 million. At the beginning of the pandemic, the unemployment rate was 4.7%, and now it is 6.4%.