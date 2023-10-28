Unlike the annular eclipse, eye protection is not necessary to follow the phenomenon that occurs this Saturday

Unlike the last annular eclipse, which could be seen in Brazil on October 14, people who want to follow this Saturday’s lunar eclipse (October 28, 2023) do not need to worry about adverse effects on their vision.

As the astrological phenomenon will occur at night, there is no emission of infrared and ultraviolet rays. The rays emitted by the sun were the main concern of ophthalmologists about the public who intended to watch the annular eclipse. At the time, professionals warned of the risks of permanent burns to the retina.

Without these risks, it becomes possible to watch the eclipse without needing to wear any eye protection.

This will be the last lunar eclipse of 2023 and can be seen in part of the country. However, the astronomical event will be partial. Only around 6% of the Moon’s surface, which is in the full phase, will be hidden in the shadow of planet Earth.

At the birth of the natural satellite this Saturday (Oct 28), the phenomenon can be seen in the eastern region of Brazil, in the States of Ceará, Pernambuco, Paraíba, Alagoas, Sergipe, Rio Grande do Norte, Minas Gerais, Bahia, Maranhão and Piauí . In the rest of the country, the view will only be of the lunar eclipse in the lightest shadow of the Earth, which does not change the view with the naked eye.

Watch the eclipse live: