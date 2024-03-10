Navojoa, Sonora.- A 20-year-old man was deprived of his life with a knife during a dance in Navojoa, Sonora.

The events occurred around 2:00 in the morning on Sunday, March 10, when a dance was taking place on the esplanade of the Armando Islas Covarrubias gym.

A young man of 20 years old He was attacked by a man apparently with an “ice pick” until he was killed.

Dance attendees reported the attack to the emergency numbers and elements of the Municipal Police and Red Cross paramedics were mobilized, who cThey confirmed that the young man had lost his life due to chest wounds.

So far, the identity of the young man has not been released nor if there are any characteristics of the person responsible. The event in which a regional group performed was suspended after the event.

Personnel from the Sonora Prosecutor's Office carried out the corresponding procedures at the crime scene to begin the investigation file, while the Forensic Medical Service lifted the body to transfer it to the amphitheater.