Mexico.- After this Friday, May 13, the United States government published in the Federal Register the annual certification to market the Mexican shrimpor in the US market, Mexican seafood could continue to be exported to the market of the neighboring North American nation, according to what was reported by the National Aquaculture and Fisheries Commission (Conapesca).

In this way, Mexico maintains the shrimp certification for one more year, that is, during the current year, after the inspection visits to the main ports of the Mexican Republic carried out by authorities of the United States government, the which certified compliance with comparable measures for the protection of sea turtles in catches.

Through a statement, the National Aquaculture and Fisheries Commission highlighted that the maintenance of the certification for the sale of the crustacean in the US market is the result of the work of the Awareness and Training Program on the Construction, Installation and Proper Use of Excluder Devices of sea turtles (DET) and Fish Excluder Devices (D.E.P), which were exacerbated by the federal agency since 2021.

On this day, the US Department of State published the annual certification for shrimp imports to Mexico, after the Mexican government adopted programs to reduce the bycatch of sea turtles in its shellfish fisheries, in accordance with the Section 609 of US law.

It was announced that, in accordance with Section 09 of Public Law 101-162, the United States annually verifies the comparability of sea turtle protection programs, based on three criteria: the regulation or legislation, law enforcement, reflected in the proper use of TEDs, and training.

It was last October 2021 when the shrimp from Mexico managed to recover the certification for the export of shrimp to the United States, after the embargo decreed in May of last year for the misuse of the Awareness and Training Program on the Construction, Installation and Appropriate Use of Sea Turtle Excluder Devices (TEDs).

The inspection visits by officials from the neighboring country to the fishing ports of Mexico were carried out by representatives of the Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA, for its acronym in English) and the Department of State from the United States in October 2021 and February 2022.