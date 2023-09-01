Number 2 of the Treasury said that “there is a commitment” from the government to a device that replaces the spending ceiling

The Executive Secretary of Finance, Dario Durigan, denied this Thursday (31.Aug.2023) that the government Lula can do some creative accounting based on the Chief Executive’s vetoes in the new fiscal framework. According to him, “there is commitment” from the economic team with the device that replaced the spending cap.

“There is no room for creativity on the part of the economic team”he said. The statement was given during an interview with journalists about the delivery of the PLOA (Annual Budget Bill) for next year.

By sanctioning the fiscal framework, Lula vetoed 2 parts of the text approved by Congress. One of them is paragraph 3 of the 7th article, which says that “in the event of limitation of commitment and payment” related to Fiscal Responsibility Law“investment expenses, within the scope of the federal Executive Branch, may be reduced by up to the same proportion as the limitation on the set of other discretionary expenses”.

Durigan said the veto “was careful”. The 2nd vetoed part is in an excerpt from article 11 which determines that the LDO (Budget Guidelines Law) “cannot provide for the exclusion of any primary expenses from the calculation of the primary result target of the fiscal and social security budgets”.

About that part, Durigan declared that “no competence is subtracted from the National Congress”.

Already the secretary ofthe Federal Budget, Paulo Bijos, said that this veto “it is consonant, coherent with what is already disciplined in the LDO”.

In addition to the 2, participated in the interview:

Gustavo Guimarães, Executive Secretary of the Ministry of Planning); It is

Rogério Ceron, Secretary of the National Treasury.

