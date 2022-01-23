At the end of December, according to Transfermarkt, the market value of Milan Skriniar was 65 million euros. The growth of the Slovakian defender has been exponential since he wore the Inter shirt, becoming in a very short time the pivot of the Nerazzurri rearguard. Interviewed by Sport Aktuality, former defender Ján Ďurica praises Skriniar: “This season he will grow even more, the performances of Milan and of the whole team are excellent. They were not affected by the departure of Romelu Lukaku. They have everything they need to defend the title. And I think they can do it“.

“Skriniar started to grow a lot when Antonio Conte arrived and put him on the bench. He had never lived through such a difficult period. The coaches have put me on the bench several times and they don’t always explain it to you, sometimes it’s not even your fault. In life you can fall, it’s always just a matter of how you deal with the situation and how you recover. Milan gritted his teeth, worked on himself and regained his place in the group. He raised the bar, he knows what he wants. He’s not the type to settle for partial success. Like any soccer player, he has shortcomings and has to work to eliminate or limit them. Maybe someone thinks it’s the same as what you see on the pitch, so tough and confident. But in real life, he’s humble, without star manners. He’s a good guy, polite. He’s one of the best defenders in Europe. Future away from Inter? When that day comes, he and the club will hear time to change, then you can try a new one adventure. It depends on how your head is set up. Maybe at the end of the season, if Inter defends the title, they will look for a new challenge. “