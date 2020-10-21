Kolkata: Now in West Bengal, 45 people will be able to get simultaneous entry in the pandals for Durga Puja. The Calcutta High Court has passed a new order today. Earlier, to prevent the spread of Corona virus epidemic, the High Court on Monday banned the entry of people into the pandals of Durga Puja.

The rest of the rules will be applicable as per the previous order.

However, the High Court has said that for small pandals, barricades will have to be placed five meters from the entrance, while for larger pandals this distance should be 10 meters. Experts and doctors had feared that the outbreak of the virus could increase due to carelessness in this festival.

Police will spread awareness about Corona

The bench ordered that the guidelines listed in the scheme should be strictly followed. The court also asked the police to launch a campaign to create awareness among the people about its order. The court had expressed concern over the large gathering in major markets and malls in Kolkata and other places and neglect of social security.

Let us tell that in West Bengal, 3.2 lakh cases of corona virus have been reported so far and more than 6100 people have died due to this disease.

