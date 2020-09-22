Rajasthan: Former Health Minister Zakia Inam dies from Corona, CM Gehlot tweeted, condolences
This action is a major action in the case of drug trafficking in Rajasthan. At the same time, Bhiwadi police district and Alwar district are being described as the biggest action yet. Let us know that the Chopanki police station area is situated on the border of Haryana Rajasthan and this is the only route connecting the Mewat region of Haryana from where a large number of such drug trafficking is suspected.
Rajasthan crime: A minor girl was raped at the tip of the midnight katta, the girl hanged from the noose
The four smugglers arrested, however, are still being intensively questioned by the police. SP Bhiwadi Ramamurthy Joshi said that late night, 229 kg hemp was seized from a truck and arrested 4 accused. The accused smuggled hemp from Orissa and supplies it in Delhi NCR. Other links related to this smuggling are being sought from them.
Barmer: Police rung on farmers seeking compensation, Viral video
Police stalk farmers in Barmer demanding compensation, video of viral developments
.
Leave a Reply