Bhiwadi police of Rajasthan’s Alwar district took a major action on Monday night and arrested four smugglers including 229 kg of cannabis. This action was taken under the leadership of Jitendra Singh Solanki, in-charge of Phool Bagh police station in Chopanki police station area. Hemp was being smuggled into a truck after hiding it under the cover of paper. The police have arrested the four accused Yakub, Charan Singh, Deepa Singh and Nadeem. Those who are currently being questioned.

Ganja smugglers were doing the business of smuggling marijuana continuously in Delhi NCR. Hemp was loaded in 30 packets from the accused. Bhiwadi Superintendent of Police Ramamurthy Joshi said that he had received information that a large quantity of Ganja was being transported from Orissa through the region of Rajasthan to neighboring states including Haryana. On this information, a team was formed and the truck was seized while passing through Chopanki police station area on Monday night. In this truck, 229 kg of hemp was found in different packets.

This action is a major action in the case of drug trafficking in Rajasthan. At the same time, Bhiwadi police district and Alwar district are being described as the biggest action yet. Let us know that the Chopanki police station area is situated on the border of Haryana Rajasthan and this is the only route connecting the Mewat region of Haryana from where a large number of such drug trafficking is suspected.

The four smugglers arrested, however, are still being intensively questioned by the police. SP Bhiwadi Ramamurthy Joshi said that late night, 229 kg hemp was seized from a truck and arrested 4 accused. The accused smuggled hemp from Orissa and supplies it in Delhi NCR. Other links related to this smuggling are being sought from them.

