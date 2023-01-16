This Monday has had as its main theme the series of The Last of Us, since basically it has no time since the first episode was released, in which very particular revelations have been made that even the most fans of the saga did not know about. And after finishing the first segment, followers have wondered if the others will last the same.

This episode has a duration of one hour and 26 minutes, but that does not mean that the others are the same, so the HBO has established the time that each and every one of the nine that will be available in the first season will cover. Some will be longer than others, but especially the third wanted to tie with the first.

Here the list:

– Episode 1: 81 minutes

– Episode 2: 53 minutes

– Episode 3: 76 minutes

– Episode 4: 46 minutes

– Episode 5: 59 minutes

– Episode 6: 59 minutes

– Episode 7: 56 minutes

– Episode 8: 51 minutes

– Episode 9: 43 minutes

Remember that the episodes of this series will be released every Sunday at 8 p.m. of the time of Mexico. Until the next March 12 The season will finish airing.

Via: Xtra

Editor’s note: It’s good to know that the length is acceptable, so we’re going to have at least a lot of content to talk about week by week. Hopefully in the end they confirm that season 2 will be a fact, this with the narrative of the second game.