The scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center Roman Vilfand predicted the duration of the abnormal heat in Russia in an interview with RIA News…

“It’s just a miracle in the center of European Russia. On Tuesday-Wednesday, the temperature will correspond to the end of August. Mostly rainless. You can call this period the late Indian summer or the real “golden autumn”, ”he said.

However, according to Wilfand, by the end of the working week, the circulation will change and the air masses will be northwest. It is expected that the air temperature will be higher than normal, but only by 2-4 degrees.

Earlier, forecasters predicted an abnormal winter in Russia. According to experts, temperature anomalies will be observed from October to March, they will become multidirectional – most residents of the country should expect February colder than in 2019, but at the same time, temperatures are predicted above normal in some regions.