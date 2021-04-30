Los Angeles (AFP)

Kevin Durant scored 42 points in his highest score this season and added 10 assists, leading the Eastern District leaders Brooklyn Nets to their fourth successive victory by knocking out Indiana Pacers 130-113 in the NBA. Durant scored 22 points in the third quarter and contributed to The 42nd victory for his team this season compared to 20 defeats, after he secured midweek reaching the play-off stages.

The Brooklyn Nets have suffered many injuries this season, as their stars James Harden and Kerry Irving continue to be absent, but he has shown that he has a strong bench, as he continued to reap victories although he rarely managed to enter the full starting lineup, which includes the trio together. Harden, the 2018 league best player and who suffers from a thigh injury, only played 4 games in April. Durant scored 16 shots out of 24 against the Indiana Pacers in his eighth game, which he had started since he was absent for nearly two months due to a thigh injury.

Alise Johnson added 20 points and 21 rebounds from the bench, while the Brooklyn main players all crossed the 10-point threshold, with Jeff Green, Joe Harris and Landry Chammett all scoring 14 points, and Tyler Johnson added 11. And Pat Nets was a match-and-a-half ahead of the Philadelphia Seventy Sixers and runners-up. Al Sharqiya, who also secured his qualification to the knockout roles.

On the losing side, Caris Leverett scored 36 points, and Edmund Summer 16 and Dong McDermott added 15 to the Indiana Pacers, who lost playmaker Malcolm Brugdon in the second quarter with a thigh injury. The Indiana Pacers lost 29 this season compared to 33 wins in ninth place in the Eastern Province, as he hopes to finish the regular season in a position to play the playoff attachment, trailing a match for the Charlotte Hornets VIII and Washington Wizards X.

The two teams who occupy the seventh and eighth places have one victory to qualify for the knockout rounds, compared to two for the ninth and tenth places. In Detroit, Tim Hardway scored the highest tally of his professional career with 42 points to lead the Mavericks to a 115-105 win over the Pistons.