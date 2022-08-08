According to ‘The Athletic’ rumors, Brooklyn champion asked for the head of coach and general manager Marks

Twist in the Durant case. Yet another. He reveals it The Athletic, but the substance of the news had been whispered under his breath for a few days already. The Brooklyn champion has imposed an ultimatum on the owner of the Nets, Joe Tsai: either he hunts the General Manager Sean Marks and the coach, Steve Nash, or he will in any way force the sale via trade. Kevin Durant has played two seasons in New York so far, with him the Nets have been eliminated in the second playoff round in 2021 and in the first round in 2022. He is almost 34 years old and is under contract for another four seasons with the Big Apple franchise. He requested the exchange from the Nets over a month ago, but no proposals have been received that are considered satisfactory to the management. Now the raise. Which makes people discuss …

Break it down Durant – Let’s recap: Durant made a deal with Kyrie Irving to go play in New York two years ago. The package was imposed on Marks, the director of the Spurs school, who disregarded the basic concepts of the philosophy that formed it and went “all in” by focusing on two extraordinary talents, but with gigantic side effects off the field. Then James Harden also arrived in Brooklyn, but it didn’t work with Irving and Durant and he forced the sale: mistaken for Ben Simmons. Another very questionable choice by Marks, but again: it all stems from the original sin of focusing on Durant and the tandem with Irving. Which in the meantime has decided not to get vaccinated and ended up playing, for the anti-pandemic laws of New York, just 29 games in the last regular season for the Nets. Then defeated 4-0 in the playoffs from Boston ready / away also because they are badly mixed, dysfunctional and with a locker room gone haywire. Among other things, Durant disappointed in the playoffs, unrecognizable. See also What are the couples of Pogacar, Alahphilippe and Bottas doing in the Tour de France?

Nash seduced and abandoned – The former director, unforgettable in the Suns jersey, and not only, was convinced to try his career as head coach by the duo Durant-Irving. That she was convinced that she could relate more easily with a former great player than a Coach with a less significant experience on the pitch. The Canadian was an absolute rookie. Even he had never even been an assistant coach. He took a leap in the dark, trusting, like Marks, the vote of confidence of the new franchise foundation duo of stars. He made a lot of mistakes, like Marks. Touching the grotesque when he swore and perjured that Harden wouldn’t leave Brooklyn, except to say goodbye a few days later. With a team with too many big names and too little chemistry and a willingness to sacrifice himself for each other, he has shown his limits of inexperience.

The scenarios – They are complicated. Because the owner of the Nets is between a rock and a hard place. He cannot give in to Durant’s blackmail because it would mean entrusting him with the franchise, a sensational slide in image. Moreover, in the two years as a franchise man in Brooklyn the results of the Nets have been disastrous: they started in both seasons to win the title and they didn’t even come close. If Tsai doesn’t please Durant he still puts Marks in a very difficult situation. Trading it becomes even more difficult, as if the trade for Gobert who blew the bank on the market hadn’t already complicated things enough. If the French center was paid to Utah 5 first-round choices, how much can Durant, a talent far superior to the long European player, legitimately be worth? The problem is that no one, especially at this point in the market, can afford to pay for it by going beyond those Pillars of Hercules. And the suitors now know that the Nets are cornered by the player. Durant can play tantrums, but the Commissioner, Adam Silver recently stated that he does not welcome certain attitudes because the franchises cannot be hostage to champions who first secure multi-year millionaire contracts (for Durant this is a guaranteed $ 194 million ) and then they throw a tantrum. In short, he risks penalties if he exaggerates to sulk by threatening not to play. See also Udinese - Spezia / Cioffi's words: "The centimeters are missing"

KD and Irving – There’s more. Irving is also on a warpath with the Nets. He too asked to leave, but he didn’t have the slightest market. He didn’t look for any NBA General Manager. Instead he showed up from Los Angeles LeBron James, who would gladly take him to the Lakers. Irving has a final year on his Nets contract, having exercised the over $ 36 million renewal option. In short, the future of Durant and Irving seems to be closely linked again: they seem willing to remain alone on their terms. The next could be to choose the new GM and the new coach. Ball to the owner of the Nets: it’s hard to be in his shoes these days …

August 8 – 11:14 pm

