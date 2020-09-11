For many of final season Kevin Durant’s future was one of the vital talked about tales. Everybody was debating whether or not he would stick with the Golden State Warriors or change groups in free company. Lastly his choice was to go along with Kyrie Irving to New York, however not the place many anticipated. The ahead ended up with the Brooklyn Nets as an alternative of the New York Knicks, regardless of the a number of stories that for months positioned the Huge Apple franchise as a doable vacation spot for Durant.

How loud would the rumor be that even now, Greater than a 12 months after the participant signed with the Nets, they nonetheless preserve asking if that Durant-Knicks union could possibly be actual. Effectively, in case anybody was occupied with figuring out, the ahead has made it very clear on JJ Redick’s podcast. When requested if the Knicks had been actually an possibility for him, Durant has thrown this risk to the bottom, talking not very nicely of one of many NBA’s historic franchises:

“Not, I by no means deliberate it, going to the Knicks. That was simply what the media printed… I believe the media simply publicized it and needed to create a lot drama round our group and round me that they invented this Knicks factor. Round February I used to be already pondering that I did not wish to be the savior of the Knicks or New York. I did not thoughts being the king of New York, that by no means touched me. I did not care about being on Broadway or shit, I simply needed to go play, come house and calm down. So I assumed that was what Brooklyn embodied and I did wish to dwell in New York, so Brooklyn was my primary goal: laid again, low profile, all black … We’re quiet, we solely deal with basketball. There is no such thing as a present if you come to our video games. Neither the Madison Mecca nor all that shit. We’re simply going to assemble and construct one thing new in Brooklyn. I felt that approach in February, earlier than March, after which as soon as free company got here, it was time. “

“With Nash I’m like a pupil”

Durant did not simply speak concerning the Knicks. Additionally they requested him about his new coach, Steve Nash. The 2-time league MVP was chosen because the Nets’ new supervisor in a choice that shocked your complete NBA world. Nash has no teaching expertise since retiring in 2014, however he did work final season as a participant improvement assistant for the Warriors. There he met Durant and evidently the connection with the star goes to be fairly simple due to the time they spent collectively: “Each time I used to be within the gymnasium with him I used to be like a sponge. I sit up for working with him. I at all times really feel like a pupil of the sport. Somebody who has skilled a lot and performed in numerous eras, I am wanting ahead to him instructing me a couple of extra issues about it, “Durant defined.