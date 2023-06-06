The latest masterpiece created by Kentaro Miura is now available in a convenient paperback edition of Planet Manga. Duranki is an incomplete work, the introduction to a wonderful story that will never see the light of day. Designed by master Kentaro Miura and made by Studio Gaga composed by his pupils, it is a work that demonstrates Miura’s love for the West and for Greek mythology.

Exactly as Berserk western aesthetics and the symbology of the myth are the origins of the work. A work that skilfully mixes various western components to create something new, original, not totally superimposable on the myth, but rather an alternative to it. Demonstration of the master’s extreme capacity for research and composition and his constant desire to experiment with new things.

Born with intentions and a different title, it was born in the author’s head as Amazones and changes radically when the realization passes to Studio Gaga. However, a comparison with the original idea (which is shown at the end of the volume) demonstrates Gaga’s ability to fully understand the master’s instructions and maintain the narrative core, the structure of the main character with an atmosphere and a graphic apparatus extremely similar to that of Miura.

Amazones and Duranki

The story comes from a very simple idea. The one of a feminine looking male character, sent from another place or time, will have to collide with the prejudices of men, will have to live by hiding a secret. The original story conceived by Miura (displayed in the editorial at the end of the volume) was in fact a very simple isekai how powerful and interesting in development. It was supposed to tell the story of a Japanese character who was catapulted into the Trojan War and taken into custody by the Amazons due to his extremely feminine appearance. Keeping his biological sex hidden from everyone, he would fight his way through the Amazon warriors and, with his 21st century technological knowledge, he would help build weapons and contraptions to win the war.

However, the story adapted by Studio Gaga has a different development. Indeed, the protagonist is Usumalways a girly looking guy who he is sent to earth together with the faun Pan. The two will be greeted by an elderly couple who guard a miraculous ark in an area of ​​the land sacred to the gods. During his wanderings however, Usum will make the acquaintance of a group of young children with whom he will embark on a series of very dangerous adventures. Usum will have to make himself accepted, not so much by the boys, but by their parents and by the adults of the village, he will have to make his way between prejudices and appearances and be willingly accepted by men. He will also succeed thanks to his extraordinary technical knowledge in the use of wood for the construction of weapons and tools for hunting.

Two practically identical characters that they carry the theme of ambiguity, within a system of typically western symbols and references, references to Greek mythology and the classic themes of tragedy. All seasoned with a highly oriental dynamic and narrative style.

Themes and settings

We come instead to the setting of the work. I think it is useless to reiterate the love Miura had for our West, for our culture and our art. Already with Berserk he had shown that he had aesthetic affinities with our medieval past for example. Here, however, Miura emerges in all its splendour a great homage to classical Greece and the Bible. A very interesting hybrid that brings back aesthetics, characters and events from our mythology in a completely new sauce.

In fact, the setting has elements of the Greek past, in the original work we think that it was totally set during the Trojan War, with the inclusion of the biblical element of the ark of the covenant and some typically oriental monsters in the aesthetics. The themes touched on the other hand are very distant from those of his magnum opus, if in fact in Berserk the Greek tragedy develops through violence and a very raw narration, here the focus it is placed on childish innocence, and how it is soiled over time by the transition to adulthood. In fact, the protagonist, a male with a feminine appearance, will not have to fight so much against the prejudices of his peers as against adults and the elderly. The clashes will be for him a reason for growth, for awareness, used to living in close contact with nature Usum does not yet know the meanness of men.

Usum ends up becoming a symbol of purity, not soiled by gender social categories, above judgment and society, in total harmony with nature. The bearer of a bright, clear ideal, difficult to attribute to the pessimistic and chaotic Miura of Berserk.

Studio Gaga pens

Finally we come to the feature that most of all stands out in any panel of the master: the drawings. Studio Gaga’s excellence is reconfirmed one last time. The master’s style emerges, in a very mature way he defines a world and an imaginary that is truly complex and studied down to the smallest detail. The cleanliness of the designs, the dynamic scenes, the expressive portraits and the settings come to life through a graphic sector very clean, clear and without room for ambiguity.

The paneling itself allows the images to follow each other in a totally fluid way, creating a delightful reading experience. A special mention to the fantastic use of chiaroscuro through digital screens. The result gives the figures a roundness and a very natural three-dimensionality, which fits the movement very wellavoiding that very plasticky design typical of these digital drawing styles. A clear, detailed and immediate ink. More than successful tribute to the genius of master Miura.

The Planet Manga edition

The Italian edition of Duranki it’s a little gem. We can tell. The volume is a paperback without dust jacket at the price of Planet Manga tankobons. Beyond the beautiful cover, which has an extremely bright and captivating color palette, the volume is equipped with very appreciable additional material.

In addition to a mini-poster depicting Usum, the volume is in fact equipped with a large editorial section at the end of the volume with the subject of the original work as conceived by Miura. The work took the name of Amazones and, as we have already discussed in the first paragraph, it was very different from the work you will have in your hands once you have bought it. An edition for enthusiasts and not, which allows the reader to be able to appreciate even an unfinished work, just introduced I dare say.

Who do we recommend Duranki to?

We suggest Duranki by Kentaro Miura and Studio Gaga who wants to cry one last time with the atmospheres of the creator of Berserk. To those who want to find in the author the innocent and pure side that he kept well hidden in his most famous work. To those who love innocence and purity in all its forms.

