Durango.- A moving story spread on social networks aroused the illusion among Internet users regarding the saying, “the good ones are more”, because women from Durango, Mexico, he made a huge order of sushi, it wasn’t for him and restaurant He gave it to a family in need.

Evelyn, a client of a restaurant, decided to make a large order of sushi, for which, given the large quantity, the employees of the branch spent hours making it, but the girl surprised each of the members of the business, since she did not pay or attend to pick up.

Given this, the place of commerce that is dedicated to preparing sushi in Durango, with a service of consumption in the place, to take away and home delivery, through its Facebook account, ‘KitoSushiDGO’, gave Evelyn a great lesson and they related how they gave an illusion to a man who was in search of food.

During the text, they stressed that the young woman blocked their cell phone number, so they could not contact her, however, the business page stated, “Our phrase is and will continue to be “SUCCESS IS HERE” For this reason, we can only wish you success despite your bad deed of the night. Success so that you do not repeat that in other businesses or restaurants, because the bad deeds ultimately fall on the person who performs them. Even though what you did caused us a loss.”

However, something happened that caught the attention of thousands of Internet users, since according to what they say, a man named Fernando arrived that night, who seeks to earn his daily bread, and although he has a job, he has just started and that day he did not care. she could bring nothing to the house where she keeps her two grandchildren.

Therefore, in order to do a good deed and so that the order would not be wasted, the restaurant declared, “we offered your order to him, who thanked us and offered to leave his cell phone at the restaurant while he got the money to pay for the order, which we refused to do”.

Finally, they mentioned that in addition to the order, they gave him an express dish along with a drink, so the grandfather could take food to his grandchildren for a whole month, all at the restaurant’s expense.

Along with the text for Evelyn and the teaching that allowed them to help the adult man, they placed the girl’s profile image, next to the image they took of the grandfather who was going to cheer up his grandchildren by bringing them food.