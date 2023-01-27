Durango.- The State of Durango reported two more deaths from meningitiswith which there are already 33 deaths due to the illness after the outbreak registered in four hospitals.

The state government reported these deaths after 14 days without any reports of human losses.

In addition, the number of cases confirmed by this health contingency has remained at 79 for two weeks.

At the beginning of November the first cases of meningitiswhich have mostly been female patients who underwent a surgical procedure starting in June in which epidural anesthesia, or blockade, as it is known, was applied.