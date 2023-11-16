The Black Friday 2023 by Amazon Italy it finally started and, at midnight, many very interesting offers were immediately activated. Let’s immediately see, among the many discounts available, which are the most interesting promotions starting from Duracell Plus batteries in AA and AAA versions. The reported discount is precisely 18% compared to the recommended price. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The advised price for this product it is around €40 and the current price is the best ever offered on the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

This is a pack that includes two packs of 12 each Duracell Plus AA batteriesand two packs of 12 each of Duracell Plus AAA batteries. The final price with which you can get these batteries is €32.70, effectively allowing you to take home a nice supply for various types of devices at a truly advantageous price.