admin3i admin3 – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/admin3/ 10/26/2023 – 10:32

Orders for durable goods in the United States rose 4.7% in September compared to August, to US$ 297.2 billion, according to data published this Thursday, 26th, by the country’s Department of Commerce. The result came above the projection of analysts consulted by FactSet, who predicted an increase of 1.5%.

The data for August compared to July was revised, from an increase of 0.2% to a decrease of 0.1%.

Excluding the transport sector, orders for durable goods rose 0.5% in the period. Without the defense category, there was an increase of 5.8%.