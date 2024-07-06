Duqueine Automotive also unveiled its new LMP3 car, which will debut in endurance racing from 2025, following those shown by Ligier Automotive and ADESS.

The French manufacturer has named its prototype D09, which will be available for customer teams to field as early as next year in the European Le Mans Series and Le Mans Cup.

The team founded by Gilles Duqueine worked hard to improve the previous model, first of all equipped with a brand new Toyota V6 twin-turbo engine, which required a new rear design for installation and cooling.

Duqueine D09 LMP3 Photo by: Duqueine

As a result, the aerodynamics have also been revised to ensure greater reliability and above all balance on twisty tracks, which was a bit of an Achilles heel of the previous model.

All this was done in collaboration with Michelotto Engineering, the Venetian team that built the Isotta Fraschini with which the two companies race together in the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship.

Development tests, including for teams that want to buy the vehicle, will begin in August in Europe, but the interesting thing is that those who already own the previous D08 will only be able to purchase the upgrade kit.

Duqueine D09 LMP3 Photo by: Duqueine

“Duqueine Automotive’s investment in this project is really high. We have done our best to improve the D08, which was already a very good base,” said Jean-Karl Vernay, Head of Customer Racing at Duqueine Automotive and driver for Isotta Fraschini in the WEC.

“Reliability, with the replacement of so-called obsolete parts, was one of the main objectives during development on several points: braking system, suspension, half-shafts and so on, to create a reliable and competitive prototype.”

“Of course, we haven’t forgotten our passionate gentlemen drivers, so the car will have improved driver feel, not to mention revised cockpit ergonomics. We can’t wait to see the D09 on track against its rivals to see where it ranks.”