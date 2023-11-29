Another ‘Made in Italy’

The 2024 World Endurance Championship will see the participation of three Italian car manufacturers, two of these in the role of new entry: in addition to the reconfirmed Ferrariwhich will also be presented with a third car, there will also be space for the Lamborghinis, but not only. For next season, there will also be another historic name like the Isotta Fraschinia Milanese manufacturer that will field the hypercar Type 6 Competition. Founded in 1900, the company ceased its car production in 1949, with various relaunch attempts completed in 2018 with the project of entering the WEC which finally materialized this year with the presentation of the new car.

The new partnership

However, it remained to be understood with which team the new adventure in the top flight would begin, and the official announcement has finally arrived. After the failed negotiation with Vector Sport, also in this case the partnership will be linked to another prestigious team like the Duqueine Team. Manufacturer of High Performance racing cars, as well as aeronautical components, the transalpine company is thus ready to contribute to the rebirth of the Isotta Fraschini, with an agreement that provides for its use in sporting activities. At the same time, the Milanese company will take care of the technical management: “This is fantastic news for Team Duqueine – he has declared Gilles Duqueinefounder and President of the Group of the same name – entering the WEC has always been the Team’s goal, and doing so in close collaboration with a manufacturer like Isotta in the premier class makes the competition even more motivating. It’s a big challenge, but the whole team has worked for many weeks to prepare. I would like to thank the WEC and Isotta Fraschini for their trust. Thank you very much and GO ISOTTA FRASCHINI DUQUEINE”.

The pilots

In 2024, only one Tipo 6 Competizione will take to the track, with the line-up made up of three drivers. While you are still awaiting the appointment of the third guidethe team can in the meantime count on the duo formed by Alejandro Garcia and Jean-Karl Vernaywho expressed their emotions thus: “It has been a year of intense work to develop the car and make this happen and I am honored and grateful that both parties, Isotta Fraschini and Duqueine, are part of the team for the 2024 WEC – said Vernay – returning to Le Mans is also magical and I know it won’t be an easy challenge, but we all have the tools to do great things!”. To the Frenchman’s words were added those of his Mexican teammate: “I am very happy and privileged to be able to drive for Isotta Fraschini – said Garcia – It has been a dream of mine to drive in the WEC and the 24 Hours of Le Mans, especially in the main category. I am sure that we will get good results and that we will work as hard as possible to achieve them. Thanks to everyone, the sponsors and the people who supported me in this fantastic project, I can’t wait for the first race in Qatar.”