Iván Duque, in a screenshot of the interview in which he blames Gustavo Petro for the protests in Colombia. Presidency of Colombia

Surrounded by the demonstrations that have taken over the streets and the international condemnation of the repression of the security forces, the president of Colombia, Iván Duque, has launched a diplomatic and communication offensive to change the narrative. His immediate response has been to blame the social outbreak on the leftist Gustavo Petro, without proof and without mentioning him by name, for a situation that has already exceeded three weeks with a balance of fifty deaths. Petro, loser of the second round of the 2018 elections against Duque, is also the rival to beat in the 2022 presidential elections and leads the most recent polls.

“When I won the elections, the candidate I defeated said that he was going to be in the streets my entire term, that he was going to protest throughout my government,” says a vehement Duke, in English, in a video that has circulated on social networks and media this weekend. “His purpose was not to let me rule the country,” he assures in the fragment of a broader interview that the digital communications team of the Presidency of the Republic intends to disseminate soon, according to sources close to the president confirmed to EL PAÍS. “Someone who wants to build their rise to power through chaos, despair and frustration is not the type of president that Colombia needs,” concludes Duque in a diatribe that more closely resembles the tone of a campaign commercial than an address. presidential.

These statements come at a time when Duque faces growing external criticism of the repression of the protests and his government has been questioned in the international press. In interviews with a critical tone during this cycle of mobilizations, such as that of Ángela Patricia Janiot on Univision or that of Christiane Amanpour on CNN, Duque had not come to blame Petro for the social outbreak, which is located at the ideological antipodes of the Democratic Center , the government party founded by former president Álvaro Uribe, the ruler’s political mentor. Amid the polarization, exacerbated by the crisis, the former president has called for the security forces to use weapons. Next year’s elections permeate any discussion in Colombia, and that climate conditions the exits. From Uribism they fear that Duque’s unpopularity will become an electoral burden and they have sought to preserve their heavy-handed flag.

Various sectors have reproached the Government for its efforts to stigmatize a largely peaceful mobilization. The president’s words coincide with a controversial cover in which the magazine Week He also holds Petro responsible for the strike and blockades, without providing further evidence, and shows him engulfed in flames. That publication “puts the life of Gustavo Petro, his family, his work team and all the people related to the political project of Human Colombia at risk,” said his movement in a statement rejecting the accusations.

While Petro has backed the marches, and analysts agree that his aspiration may capitalize on social unrest, the broad amalgam of protests’ demands are not driven by a single leadership. The left-wing politician, embarked on a turn to pragmatism, has opted for a presidential image with “speeches” on his social networks about the situation in the country, and has also made calls for restraint. The senator and former mayor of Bogotá marched for the first time on Wednesday. “I think the president has to meet with the mobilization delegates. The rest is wagon [embustes]”He declared that day.

Petro was referring to the strike committee, made up of union and student leaders, with which the Executive has started a difficult negotiation that so far has not reached agreements. Among the many protesters’ claims, police brutality has emerged as the most urgent to de-escalate the confrontation. The committee demands that the government offer guarantees for the mobilization, stop the police repression and that the president condemn it forcefully, which has not happened so far. The public force is responsible for at least 14 homicides in the context of the protests, according to the organization Human Rights Watch.

The delicate internal situation has also led to a diplomatic crisis. That disproportionate use of force to quell the protests has sparked a wave of international criticism, prompting the chancellor’s resignation, one of several Cabinet casualties since a failed tax reform was the initial spark that lit the streets. Duque this week appointed his vice president, Marta Lucía Ramírez, as the new foreign minister. He immediately embarked on a trip to the United States to explain the Colombian government’s version and try to counteract the negative image.

