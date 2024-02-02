You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The former president of Colombia, Iván Duque.
Nicolás Galeano. Panama Sports.
The former president of Colombia, Iván Duque.
The former president reacted after the loss of the headquarters and President Petro's message.
After confirming this Thursday, February 1st, that, definitively, Colombia will not host the 2027 Pan American GamesPresident Gustavo Petro commented on his
(In context: President Petro blames Duque for Pan American Games, ex-Dapre Víctor Muñoz responds).
This Friday, around 6:14 am, President Iván Duque noted in his 'X' account: “As president I had the honor of leading the organization of the Junior Pan American Games, the Bolivarian Games, the World Youth Athletics Championships, and to organize the IDB Assembly in Barranquilla, and the World Congress of Jurists”.
“With Mayor Jaime Pumarejo we moved forward to bring Formula 1 and we achieved the Pan American Games after 50 years. These last two were lost due to sabotage and negligence by the current Government. The evidence says it all“he added.
As president I had the honor of leading the organization of the Junior Pan American Games, the Bolivarian Games, the World Youth Athletics Championships, and of organizing the IDB Assembly in Barranquilla, and the World Congress of Jurists.
with the mayor @jaimepumarejo… pic.twitter.com/X6CFp5WOGR
— Iván Duque 🇨🇴 (@IvanDuque) February 2, 2024
