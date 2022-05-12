Juan Camilo Restrepo, commissioner for Peace and temporary mayor of Medellín, in a file image. COLPRESS

Politics in Colombia is beginning to have overtones of a soap opera. After the suspension of Daniel Quintero’s position as mayor of Medellín for participating in politics in favor of Gustavo Petro’s presidential candidacy, Quintero’s accusations towards the Executive of Iván Duque have intensified with the appointment of the High Commissioner for Peace, Juan Camilo Restrepo, as his temporary replacement. “The mayor of the GEA (Grupo Empresarial Antioqueño) appointed irregularly by President Duque is disqualified for having his wife working in the mayor’s office. They continue to violate the law,” Quintero wrote on Twitter, which has become the trench from which he throws stones against the decision of the prosecutor, Margarita Cabello, which leaves him for the moment outside the headquarters of the capital of Antioquia.

Restrepo, who will temporarily take his place, has been secretary of the U Party, deputy interior minister for Juan Manuel Santos and president of the Association of Banana Growers of Colombia, Augura. Before being appointed, in May of last year, as commissioner for Peace, he was deputy minister of rural development of the Ministry of Agriculture in the Government of Duque.

“The president has just carried out the coup against democracy in Medellín. I ask the citizens to peacefully defend the popular mandate and democracy in Medellin and in each region of the country,” Quintero wrote, after learning of Duque’s announcement. The replacement came 24 hours after the suspension -in principle of three months- announced by the prosecutor, an official close to the Government and who held the Justice portfolio before being appointed as the head of the control body. Cabello’s decision has been harshly criticized by those who warn of this as one more example of the breaking of the independence of Colombian institutions.

On Monday night, Quintero, who became mayor on January 1, 2020 after having won the elections with the flags of the Independent movement, published a video in a vehicle that he accompanied with a message that made reference to the campaign of the leftist Petro , which leads in the polls for the presidential elections on May 29.

One day after the video was made public, attorney Cabello announced the opening of a disciplinary investigation and the suspension of their charges against Quintero and his colleague Andrés Fabián Hurtado, mayor of Ibagué, close to Fico Gutiérrez, the right-wing candidate for the presidency. . But it was the case of Quintero, alderman of the second largest city in the country, who woke up a tornado that seems to be far from making landfall.

The prosecutor’s announcement unleashed the biggest controversy of the presidential campaign, less than three weeks before the elections. Petro and Quintero have warned of an imminent “coup d’etat” and have found this Wednesday a new reason to reiterate their accusations and ask the Supreme Court of Justice to initiate an investigation against the prosecutor for the crime of prevarication.

The decision of Margarita Cabello, as revealed by the Blu Radio chain, did not obey only the video with the phrase that alluded to Petro. According to the entity, there were several facts that led to the suspension. “It is known through the media of the existence of a high number of messages, interviews, or videos, which in principle and in the factual and objective act, would be the authorship of Mayor Daniel Quintero. There are multiple means of evidence that apparently reveal the mayor’s behavior as clear acts of intervention in politics,” says the document, which lists a series of trills in favor of Gustavo Petro’s candidacy and against other candidates. presidential.

According to the Attorney General’s Office, Quintero has celebrated that officials from his mayor’s office resign from their positions to dedicate themselves to campaigning. “Although he is not held responsible for the decisions of other people, it is reprehensible that when announcing his resignation, he states in a Medellin mayor’s office that ‘now they are going to build a better country’ and then broadcast it on his official Twitter account. Twitter”. The control body assures that Quintero has promoted Petro’s campaign on his official social media accounts.

The suspended mayor has responded with a string of messages to the assignment of Restrepo as his replacement: “They have appointed a puppet mayor, who intends to break the city’s institutionality.” Quintero has not referred to the accusations that, for the moment, leave him out of La Alpujarra, the seat of the local government that is increasingly involved in the electoral campaign, of which he is today the protagonist.

Subscribe here to the EL PAÍS América newsletter and receive all the key information on current affairs in the region.