The protests that have been shaking Colombia for the past eight days took the streets of the country’s main cities again on Thursday shouting “no more violence.” On the same day that the president, Iván Duque, began a dialogue to seek a way out of the crisis, thousands of protesters demanded an end to the repression and ambitious reforms to end inequalities. However, the so-called ‘Meeting to advance an agenda on fundamentals’ promoted by the president was highly criticized for his decision to leave the Unemployment Committee, which brings together the sectors promoting the mobilizations, on the sidelines.

“Frankly, I do not understand why he does not speak with the Unemployment Committee, which expects serious conversations from 2019,” lamented Juan Fernando Cristo, who was Minister of the Interior during the Government of Juan Manuel Santos. In the same terms, Claudia López, mayor of Bogotá, one of the cities hardest hit by violence, expressed herself when assessing a meeting in which only representatives of universities, student organizations, community leaders, governors and local authorities were present. “I would like to make a call for good sense: with whom we must dialogue is with those who are on the street, who are young,” he insisted.

In an attempt to appease the unrest, the High Commissioner for Peace, Miguel Ceballos, assured that Duque’s intention is to sit down to negotiate on May 10 with the Unemployment Committee. Their representatives – students, unions, indigenous people and other sectors – meanwhile maintain the call for protests, most of which are taking place in a peaceful manner, although in some cases they have degenerated into pitched battles. This was the case in Bogotá on Wednesday night (early Thursday morning in Spain), when a group tried to enter Congress. The exalted ones knocked down the fences of the Capitol and threw stones at the policemen, who managed to disperse them with tear gas. Similarly, in Santa Marta, there was looting and excesses, and in Medellín a station of the Metroplús bus system was even set on fire. At the same time, in the city of Pereira, three young people were seriously injured by shots from unknown persons.

Narcos and guerrillas



According to the Prosecutor’s Office, behind the excesses are FARC dissidents who departed from the peace agreement signed in 2016, the ELN, the last recognized guerrilla in Colombia, and drug gangs. However, they also hold the security forces largely responsible for the 24 deaths and hundreds of injuries recorded in the protests. In this sense, the Public Ministry advanced that it will charge policemen for the homicides of three civilians during the demonstrations.

The calls of the UN, the United States, Human Rights and Amnesty International to end the repression were joined by the head of diplomacy of the European Union, Josep Borrell, who recalled that “freedom of association and expression are” essential for democracy”. At the same time, last night it was learned that, thanks to the mediation of civil society organizations and the Catholic Church, the Government and protesters agreed to open a humanitarian corridor in Cali to mitigate the shortage of food, fuel and medical supplies caused by the blockade of roads. .