This pioneering private club for luxury car collectors and enthusiasts is located near the prestigious Bahrain International Circuit. This initiative marks a significant expansion of the DRG ecosystem in the Middle East. PRIVÉ offers unparalleled luxury car storage, world-class amenities, a thriving community and exclusive driving experiences curated by CANOSSA EVENTS, the global leader in luxury driving experiences.

DuPont REGISTRY has been the leading exotic and luxury car marketplace in the United States for more than 39 years, and duPont REGISTRY PRIVÉ represents the natural expansion of the brand worldwide. PRIVÉ combines safe, state-of-the-art facilities, iconic design and a suite of world-class amenities, comfort and driving experiences. PRIVÉ members will have 24/7 access to their private garages, an elegant members lounge with screening room and coworking spaces, a spa, exciting restaurants with menus curated by the most world-renowned chefs, a sophisticated bar, a cigar room, a racing car simulator and much more.

DuPont REGISTRY PRIVÉ, Bahrain, will also feature several luxury apartments for out-of-town and traveling PRIVÉ members. The facility in Bahrain is the first of many others planned around the world, from the Middle East to Europe and North America.

“We are proud to sign this agreement and look forward to welcoming duPont REGISTRY PRIVÉ ́ into the Al Areen masterplan, signifying a new chapter in our luxury automotive journey,” said Shaikh Salman Bin Isa Al Khalifa. “This new partnership not only demonstrates Bahrain's growing stature in the global automotive community, but also aligns with our vision of offering world-class facilities and experiences to residents and visitors alike. We look forward to creating the most private club exclusive and lively of Bahrain”.

The club, which highlights PRIVÉ's core offerings, offers members a safe, dust-free, climate-controlled environment for their vehicles. Furthermore, the highly trained team members will offer in-house car care, detailing and transport logistics services, solving one of the main challenges for luxury car collectors in Bahrain. Additionally, members will have exclusive access to PRIVÉ 360 Lifestyle concierge services, which will facilitate bookings for travel, hotels, restaurants, events and unique driving and racetrack experiences, curated globally by CANOSSA EVENTS. Members will have access to PRIVÉ facilities around the world.

“The Kingdom of Bahrain has played an important role in the luxury car and motorsport industry for decades and was a logical choice for our first flagship in the GCC,” said Christian Clerc, President of duPont REGISTRY Group and co-founder of PRIVÉ . “Today we are proud to announce our strategic partnership with Shaikh Salman Bin Isa Al-Khalifa, who shares our passion for luxury cars, our commitment to quality and excellence and our vision for this world-class club ” Clerc said.

“We are thrilled to announce this collaboration to bring duPont REGISTRY PRIVÉ to the home of motorsport, marking the 20th anniversary of Formula 1 in the Kingdom of Bahrain,” said Shaikh Mohamed bin Duaij Al Khalifa, CEO of Al Areen Holding Company. “The integration of duPont REGISTRY PRIVÉ into our Al Areen master plan is set to elevate it to a leading international destination. Situated in the heart of the Al Areen development and in close proximity to the Bahrain International Circuit, this exciting motor club promises to become a point of reference for motoring enthusiasts from across the region”.

Contact: [email protected]

About the DuPont REGISTRY Group

At the heart of the Driven Lifestyle division, duPont REGISTRY Group is the world's leading luxury ecosystem, encompassing the culture, community and commerce of the high-end automotive lifestyle. Built by some of the biggest names in the luxury automotive industry, duPont REGISTRY Group represents a vibrant community of members around the world, grown over nearly four decades. Its portfolio includes duPont REGISTRY, Sotheby's Motorsport, Canossa Events, Cavallino and FerrariChat.

About Al Areen Holding

Al Areen Holding is a leading real estate development company in Bahrain, dedicated to creating exceptional residential, commercial and hospitality projects. With a commitment to quality, innovation and sustainability, Al Areen Holding strives to exceed customer expectations and contribute to the economic growth of the Kingdom of Bahrain. The company's diversified portfolio showcases its experience and vision for the future of Bahrain's real estate sector.