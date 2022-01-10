Gregory Dupont arrived in the summer of 2019 as a kind of genie of the lamp that was going to turn the players of the Madrid from Zidane in superheroes who would fly on the grass thanks to their wisdom in the matter of physical preparation. But at the moment of truth, ‘a lot of lirili but little lerele’. Hazard, whom I already knew since the time of Lille In which the Belgian was a promising youngster weighing ten kilos less, he was unable to overcome the torture of his continuous injuries and his misalignments with the scale. And that Dupont and he spoke in the same language …

But what irritates me the most is that he speaks now, once he has collected the settlement, and above all he leaves the suspicion of the doubt on the Press. “I had threats”; “If I didn’t give them information, they would transmit things about me”; “They did it anyway.” In this way, Dupont spreads a dense smoke screen over the 62 injuries from last year, as if they were not with him despite being his most direct responsibility, and throws the dead to those gutters of the Press who dare to try to extort money from you. Well, from here I tell you that if that is true it is despicable and disgusting, but for it to have credit you must give names and surnames. Looking at his example I would never say “how bad are the physical trainers of the clubs”. I would say “how bad was Dupont at Madrid”. Have you seen how easy it is?

