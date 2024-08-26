Chorzow (AFP)

Sweden’s Armand Duplantis broke his own pole vault world record at the Diamond League meeting in Silesia, Poland, clearing 6.26m on his second attempt.

This is the 24-year-old Swede’s 10th world record, since becoming the world record holder for the first time with a jump of 6.17 metres in Torun, Poland, in February 2020.

“Everything came together to allow me to do this,” Duplantis said.

“I know a lot of people came here to see me jump, so I wanted to put on a good show for them,” he added.

“This year I focused on the Olympics, and the record came naturally because I was in good shape, so I wasn’t surprised by the record, but I’m grateful,” he continued.

Duplantis had set the previous record of 6.25m when he won the gold medal at the Paris Olympics earlier this month.

Duplantis became the third pole vaulter, whether men or women, to win the Olympic title twice in a row, after American Bob Richards (1952 and 1956) and Russian Yelena Isinbayeva (2004 and 2008).

In the 3000m race, Norway’s Jakob Ingebrigtsen, who lost his Olympic 1500m gold medal but won the 5000m, managed to win.

The Norwegian runner set a record time of 7 minutes and 17.55 seconds, breaking Kenyan Daniel Komen’s 28-year-old record by more than three seconds.

“It feels special and amazing,” Ingebrigtsen said. “I would have loved to break the world record here, but based on my training, I can never predict what time I can achieve. But I never imagined I would be able to do 7:17.”

In contrast, Kenyan Olympic champion Emmanuel Wanyonyi failed to break his compatriot David Rudisha’s 800m record of 1:40.91, which he won at the 2012 London Olympics.

But it was Canadian world champion Marco Arop who stole the show from Wanyoni after he came very close to breaking the record, contrary to expectations.

But Arop was unable to maintain his pace and eventually clocked 1:41:86.

Another Olympic champion from Africa, Botswana’s Letzley Tebogo, also won the 200m.

The 21-year-old outperformed American Kenny Bednarik.

Tebogo, who was presented with two houses and a diamond upon his return home after the Olympics, set a meet record of 19.83 seconds.

American Fred Kerley won the men’s 100m in 9.87 seconds, with Jamaican Olympic silver medalist Keeshan Thompson missing.

Curley, who finished third behind American Noah Lyles and Thompson in the Olympic final, outperformed Kenyan Ferdinand Umanyala (9.88) and Jamaican Blake Akeem (9.89).