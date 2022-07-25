And the last one closes the door: the final scene of Eugene 2022 belongs to Armand Duplantis. And it is a beautiful scene. All other races have ended. The 22-year-old Swede, pushing his shaft towards the stars, catapults himself to 6.21, where no human has ever flown. One almost thinks that the first mistake at the altitude, which came while the final of the women’s 4×400 was about to start, was wanted, so as to have all the final attention for himself …

Duplantis raises its world record by another centimeter (starting from 6.17 it is the fifth in the series), bringing the outdoor one (“still” to the recent 6.16) in front of the indoor one (6.20 at the World Cup in Belgrade, in March) . All his stuff, the undisputed master of the specialty. American from his father and former student at Louisiana State, the public is with him. And he, in addition to the prowess, after the primacy, down from the big bags, also pays homage to him with a somersault. It is his first outdoor world title, alongside the Olympic one and everything else. Won already at 6.00. And then sealed by a 6.06, record of the event. Previously he had passed 5.70, 5.87 on the second attempt and 5.94. Along with $ 70,000 for gold, also $ 100,000 for the record. How far can he go? The other medals are awarded precisely at 5.94: the silver is by the American Chris Nelson, the bronze by the Filipino Ernest Hohn Obiena, the first medal ever for the country, first in the auction for Asia and continental record. Applause to Renaud Lavillenie: the Frenchman, at 35, is still capable of a 5.87 and fifth place. It had never happened in an auction that nine exceeded 5.80. A very worthy final