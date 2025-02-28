The Swedish Armand Duplantis, current Olympic, world and continental champion, established a new record of the pole jumping world on Friday by imposing himself at the Clermont-Ferrand meeting (France) with a brand of 6.27. meters.

Duplantis, which will not participate in Europeans on the covered track that will be played next week in Apeldoorn (Netherlands), improved the previous universal plusmarca that he himself had with a height of 6.26 meters since August 25.

Armand Duplantis poses with his new world record Manon Cruz/Reuters

It is the eleventh occasion on which the world of Salto improves improves

The Swedish began the contest with 5.65 and continued with 5.81 and 6.02, all at first. With the victory in his pocket, he exceeded the bar in 6.07 to the first attempt, before trying a new world record over 6.27, and he succeeded in the first attempt.

This is the eleventh occasion when Duplantis, 25, improves the record of the pole jumping world since he achieved his first plusmarca on February 8, 2020 in the Polish city of Torun by jumping 6.17 meters.

After the Swedish pertiguista, the Greek Ecmanouil Karalis, second with 6.02 and new national record; and the Australian Kurtis Marschall, third with 5.91.