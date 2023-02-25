In the third attempt, the 23-year-old Swede improved his own world record to 6.22 meters in Clermont-Ferrand. Since February 8, 2020, Duplantis has been increasing its own world record bit by bit.

ÜHigh-flyer Armand Duplantis has improved his own world record in pole vaulting to 6.22 m. The 23-year-old Swede passed this mark on Saturday at the indoor meeting in Clermont-Ferrand, France, on the third attempt.

The 2021 Olympic and 2022 World Champion has held the world record since February 8, 2020, when he jumped 6.17m in Torun, Poland, beating Frenchman Renaud Lavillenie in the record list. Since then he has gradually improved this mark by one centimeter at a time.

Duplantis had won World Championship gold in Eugene last summer with a jump of 6.21 m. Pole vault records in the hall are recognized by the world association WA – unlike in other disciplines – as an improvement on the world record.

The European champion recently said that improving the record further, as he had already done five times before, is the “main goal” of this indoor season. Duplantis will not take part in the European Indoor Championships in Istanbul (March 2nd to 5th).