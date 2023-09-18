Once again, higher and higher. Armand Duplantis surpasses himself again and signs the seventh world record in the high jump. This time he literally brought the pole a centimeter higher than what he did in France (Clermont-Ferrand) in February, setting the new record at 6.23 metres. The audience in Eugene, Oregon, the promised land of US athletics, where Duplantis confirmed himself as the king of the specialty in the Diamond League finals, as predicted, was the one to enjoy yet another show from the Swedish national team. Of the seven world records set, this last one is only the second set outdoors: as in the other case it was recorded at Hayward Field in Eugene. Higher and higher, once again, Armand Duplantis.