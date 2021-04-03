Dubai (Union)

The 26th edition of the Dubai International Pharmacy and Technology Conference and Exhibition – DUPHAT, the largest pharmaceutical event of its kind in the Middle East and North Africa region, will kick off on Monday and will continue until April 7 at the Dubai World Trade Center.

It is expected that the “DUPHAT” conference and exhibition, in its twenty-sixth session, will attract more than 20,000 visitors and participants from 75 countries over a period of 3 days. The conference will witness the participation of 40 speakers who will present their visions and experiences during 40 scientific sessions focusing on the most common topics in the pharmaceutical industry. Moreover, the event will include 300 poster presentations and various workshops dealing with the latest scientific research in the field of pharmacy. Also, during these sessions, directions and guidelines that would raise awareness and introduce participants to the latest trends in the pharmaceutical industry will be shared.