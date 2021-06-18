Riders and teams from all classes of the World Championship met today at the end of free practice sessions to pay tribute to Jason Dupasquier, the 19-year-old rider who died after a accident during the Moto3 qualifying session at Mugello. During the touching tribute, number 50 was officially withdrawn from the category, a way to celebrate the memory of the young Swiss after the terrible accident. Marc Marquez, Fabio Quartararo and Jack Miller also took part in the ceremony at the Sachsenring circuit.