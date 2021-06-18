At the end of the first day of free practice on the circuit that will host the German GP, the ceremony was held in memory of the young Swiss driver Jason Dupasquier, who tragically died after an accident in Mugello qualifying.
Riders and teams from all classes of the World Championship met today at the end of free practice sessions to pay tribute to Jason Dupasquier, the 19-year-old rider who died after a accident during the Moto3 qualifying session at Mugello. During the touching tribute, number 50 was officially withdrawn from the category, a way to celebrate the memory of the young Swiss after the terrible accident. Marc Marquez, Fabio Quartararo and Jack Miller also took part in the ceremony at the Sachsenring circuit.
The accident at Mugello
Jason Dupasquier was in his second year in Moto3 with the Pruestel team when he found himself involved in an accident at the end of Q1 at Arrabbiata 2, which also involved Spaniard Alcoba and Japanese Sasaki. After being transported in very serious conditions to the Careggi hospital, the Swiss driver died in the late morning of May 30th.
June 18, 2021
