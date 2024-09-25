Duolingo leverages OpenAI’s ChatGPT-4 to make learning even more powerful with the arrival of Duolingo Max.

Duolingo Max is a new subscription tier above Super Duolingo that gives students access to two new features and exercises: Explain My Answer and Role Play. Both are powered by generative AI technology.

It offers advanced AI-powered features to enhance language learning and is priced at $30 per month or $168 per year. For now, the new subscription is exclusive to iOS and gives access to Video Calling and Adventures, along with all the benefits of the Super plan.

Duolingo uses GPT-4 technology

To power two additional features, Explain My Answer and Role Play, the company uses OpenAI technology.

New AI-powered tools offer personalized explanations to enhance student learning and simulate real-world conversations, resulting in a more interactive and personalized learning experience.

Currently available in the United States, Great Britain, Ireland, Canada, Australia and New Zealand, they are aimed at English-speaking users and offer courses in Spanish and French.

Video calls with Lily

The new Video Call feature is a leap forward in language practice for learners. This AI-powered tool allows Max users to engage in spontaneous, realistic conversations with Lily, one of the platform’s most popular characters.

Users can now simulate natural dialogue, while providing a personalized and interactive practice environment. You can even converse in a low-pressure environment because the video call is designed to adapt to your skill level.

Video calling is available for Max subscribers who are learning English, Spanish and French.

Explore and learn

Duolingo also introduces Adventures, an innovative exploration game-like experience that immerses learners in the vibrant world of the learning platform.

For the first time, users can explore dynamic scenarios and storylines, interacting with endearing characters like Oscar and Lily in a completely real universe.

Adventures allows students to apply their language skills in realistic scenarios, from passport checking to ordering a coffee, combining fun with functional learning. It will be available for Android and iOS devices.

On the other hand, the brand emphasizes its investment in musical education by announcing its partnership with Loog, a leading brand of musical instruments for beginners. This partnership allows students to practice Duolingo Music lessons on a three-octave digital piano.

The Duolingo x Loog piano will be available for pre-orders for $249. Plus, thanks to Duolingo’s partnership with Sony Music, students will be able to play along to popular songs from their favorite artists.

