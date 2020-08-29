W.hen a local duo has been heard this summer, it is this one. In the Batschkapp summer garden, at the Sommerwerft festival, in front of the “Das Bett” club on Schmidtstrasse, live in the “From 0 to 100” series in the Centralstation Darmstadt and as the opening concert of the Stalburg Theater’s completely digital Stoffel this year: das Folk-Pop Duo Romie was, as far as this is possible in this Corona crisis, everywhere.

Opposites attract, this has been popularly rumored for centuries. When the friendship between Jule Heidmann (28) from Dreieich and Paula Stenger (27) from Aschaffenburg began seven years ago, the opposite was more the case: From the first moment on, harmony, unity and agreement reigned. On the first evening of their joint studies at the Frankfurt University of Music and Performing Arts – while drinking traditional apple wine in a pub – the musicians met for the first time, recalls Jule: “Out of the blue, I talked to my new fellow student about musical preferences . “

It goes without saying that both like to make music themselves, given the choice of course, that it is also the same, they found out just as quickly during the exchange as the spark on the same wavelength. It was almost astonishing that the early twenties preferred identical soloists and bands away from the artistic mainstream. When they made music together for the first time in the practice room of the music college, Jule and Paula received final certainty that they had come across a kind of cosmic artist twin through a more or less accidental meeting.

Chance acquaintance turns out to be a perfect duo

A classic by the late singer-songwriter icon Leonard Cohen, “Hallelujah”, proved to be the catalyst. A primordial moment, Heidmann ponders in retrospect: “I sang first, Paula second, and there was immediately perfect harmony.” A seamless transition: Just as Paul McCartney’s timbre once adapted to that of John Lennon, that of Agnetha Fältskog to that by Anni-Frid Lyngstad snuggled. Suddenly, despite the different voices, everything they both had longed for came together. When the two of them admitted to each other that they had been composing and writing their own songs almost in secret for years, the chance acquaintance seemed a bit scary.





From then on, Romie’s very own style developed rapidly, inspired by stylistically related indie-pop-folk-country artists such as The Staves, The Civil Wars or The Milk Carton Kids. Eva Cassidy, Damien Rice, Fleetwood Mac and Grace Potter & The Nocturnals can also be identified as other influences. A little later, the duo dared to step into the limelight for the first time with their magical voices. Encouragement as well as confirmation that the company was on the right path was already provided by the premiere appearance.

After the festival comes the album

The university provided support, because there are freely accessible studios for the musicians and the opportunity to rent equipment. Then there was an additional expansion of the horizon, a joint series of projects at the music academy: in the “Romie Goes Orchestra”, recorded on DVD, the delicate, delicate compositions of the duo combined with the force of an orchestra – performances took place at the university itself and at the Rose Festival 2016 in the palm garden. This was followed by a club tour in the opening act of the Mannheim songwriter Jonathan Kluth. An instructive combination of completely new, unexpected impressions every day with a valuable routine every evening. The excellent first studio work was released in 2017 in the form of the EP “Favorite Attic”. Developed under the direction of Fabian Sennholz, the professor who also initiated the orchestra project and is responsible for band coaching and ensemble management at the university. Various other appearances by Romie followed.

At the same time, the state examination for teaching at the grammar school of Jule (music and Spanish) and Paula (music and German) as well as the first album production approached last summer. Here, too, chance came into play: musicians from a band from Donegal, Ireland stayed over at Jule Heidmann’s network via the Couchsurfing network. It happened as it had to: music was played together until the early hours of the morning. Then Romie got an invitation to Ireland to play at a festival. In turn, one of the organizers turned out to be the owner of a recording studio in north-east Ireland near Glenveagh National Park. With 18 Irish musicians behind them and under the aegis of producer and sound engineer Orri McBrearty, Romie recorded their debut “Trust In The You Of Now” during the semester break. The work came about thanks to crowdfunding, it should have been finished a little earlier, but now the time has come: The LP will be released in October.

The appearance at Stoffel

can be heard on Youtube under the channel of the Stalburg Theater, “Romie at Stoffel 2020“.