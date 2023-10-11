The legal consultancy firm Legal Advice Wanted will take the Dutch state to court because it allegedly carelessly and not actively informed students about the level of interest on their student debt. “We have strong doubts as to whether the state has fulfilled its duty of care.” The Education Executive Agency (DUO) is surprised at the assumption of free borrowing. “We did not say to your face: ‘know what you are borrowing,’ but a loan is never free, so neither is this one.”

