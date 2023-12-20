Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 12/20/2023 – 18:04

Two men, aged 35 and 43, were arrested red-handed on Tuesday night, the 19th, after trying to rob a department store on Avenida Giovanni Gronchi, in the Morumbi region, in the south zone of São Paulo. Three people were held hostage, but were released upon the arrival of Military Police agents.

Around R$105,000 worth of goods were recovered, in addition to R$925 in cash, according to information from the PM. The incident occurred around 9pm. The suspects, according to the corporation, were trying to steal video games, cell phones and notebooks, among other products sold in the store.

According to information from the Public Security Secretariat, Military Police officers traveled to the location when called to respond to a robbery incident. When they arrived, they saw the two men with the hostages.

The police entered the store and the pair surrendered immediately, according to the secretariat. A simulacrum pistol was seized by police at the scene. The stolen goods were recovered, seized and handed over to those responsible.

According to the Military Police, one of the prisoners was wanted by the courts for robbery and another had accumulated convictions for crimes against property. The possible participation of more people is still being investigated. The case was registered as robbery and location/seizure and delivery of object in the 89th Police District (Portal do Morumbi).