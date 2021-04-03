Duo involved in all hits



Draisaitl and Kahun shine in Oilers victory



Dominik Kahun scores for the Edmonton Oliers against the Calgary Flames.

Photo: AP / JASON FRANSON





The German ice hockey professionals Leon Draisaitl and Dominik Kahun were involved in all of the Edmonton Oilers’ goals against the Calgary Flames in the North American NHL. Kahun scored in a 3-2 win on Friday (local time) to make it 2-2 and Leon Draisaitl prepared the other two goals. With the seventh home win in a row, the Oilers take second place in the North Division.

In the so-called “Battle of Alberta”, Calgary took the lead in the first third through Michael Stone. On a pass from Draisaitl, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins equalized (22nd). However, the guests hit back again. Matthew Tkachuk took the lead again before Kahun met. In the final section, Draisaitl won a face-off and brought the puck to Connor McDavid, who scored the winning goal.

In the 3-2 win of the Colorado Avalanche against the St. Louis Blues, goalkeeper Philipp Grubauer was not used and the former national coach Marco Sturm lost 3-0 to the San Jose Sharks as an assistant coach with the Los Angeles Kings.

